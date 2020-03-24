Chesterfield couple doesn’t let the coronavirus stop their wedding

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield couple’s dream wedding was almost cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic, but with a change of plans they still had their “perfect ceremony” today.

Guy and Terri Barker originally had their wedding planned for May with a 150 person guest list.

“I had the dress, he had the suit, we had the flowers, we had everything,” T. Barker said.

However, the coronavirus outbreak threatened to ruin their plans.

“We started saying, ah this is not going to be good, we can’t do this,” T. Barker said.

“Nobody knows when this is all going to blow over and be okay, we don’t know, so we said we need to go ahead and do this. we need to get married,” G. Barker said.

Too excited to wait to get married, the couple realized they had to make some major changes. They had a small ceremony instead, with their large guest list cut down to just five of their closest family and friends in attendance.

“We needed to take a serious headcount to make sure we weren’t going to have more than 10 people here,” T. Barker said.

“It could’ve been 150 people here or 5. It doesn’t matter,” Guy Barker said. “The bottom line is, I got what I always wanted.”

The rest of the guest list streamed it through Facebook.

“We had a lot of people watching today through Facebook Live. I had a friend comment this was the first wedding she ever attended in her pajamas,” T. Barker said, letting out a laugh.

And to them, it was still a “dream wedding.”

“As old as we are, we never had a church wedding like this. We’ve been married before but we never had a church wedding, and I said, ‘I’m finally going to get the wedding I always wanted,” T. Barker said.

“I think you did,” G. Barker said.

“You know, the funny thing is, I think I just did,” T. Barker said.

The groom said these unprecedented times serve as a reminder for what’s truly important.

The Barkers said they will have a big wedding and reception with the 150 guests when things get back to normal, whenever that may be.

