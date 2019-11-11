Chesterfield couple killed in South Carolina crash

CONWAY, S.C. (WRIC/WBTW) — Three people from Virginia were killed in a crash on I -95 in Conway, South Carolina.

The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Highway 501 and East Cox Ferry Road.

All lanes of traffic were blocked heading north and two lanes are closed heading south, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s website.

The victims were identified as 30-year-old Brent Everett Cornell and Emily Helen Forcke from Chesterfield, Va., and 53-year-old Deborah Lynn Scott from Chesapeake, Virginia.

According to a post on Facebook by the Conway Police Department, two vehicles are involved and four people are being taken to the hospital with injuries. A helicopter is on scene for transport.

This is a developing Story. Stay with 8News for updates.