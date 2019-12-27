5 people, including 3 children, suffer serious injuries in Powhite Parkway crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield County has closed several lanes of Powhite Parkway near the ramp from Rt. 288 to Powhite Parkway on Friday.

Authorities responded to the crash on northbound Route 76 at the 10.8 mile marker at 1:36 p.m. Virginia State Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that a driver of a Toyota Yaris was going south on Route 76 when it lost control in the left lane and crossed into the median.

The Toyota hit an SUV going northbound on Route 76 in the right lane. The collision caused the SUV to go off the road to the left and overturn in the median, police said.

The five people in the SUV, including three children, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A woman in the SUV, who police say was in the front seat not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the Toyota, identified only as a man, was checked at the scene but not taken to the hospital. He was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control.

According to VDOT, drivers can expect delays after the crash on VA-76 closed all eastbound lanes.The westbound left shoulder, left lane, left center lane and right center lane are also closed. Traffic is backed up for 1 mile.

Tevina Joseph Anderson reached out to 8News after the crash. She says she was traveling with her mother-in-law Nancy Anderson, a registered nurse at Bon Secours. Anderson

“We witnessed the SUV flip multiple times and crash,” Anderson said. “Nancy went to each of the children and assisted until EMS came.”

