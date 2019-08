CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield cut the ribbon on the new Old Hundred Elementary School Thursday.

The new building will help revive overcrowding at Watkins Elementary and other schools.

A school official at the ribbon-cutting says this is just the beginning for new things in the county.

“By the end of the school year, each of the 5 managerial districts will have at least one new school,” said Robert W. Thompson.

Classes start Sept. 4.