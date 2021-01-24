Chesterfield developing portal for COVID vaccine waitlist after confusion

POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA – JANUARY 06: A healthcare worker with American Medical Response, Inc working with the Florida Department of Health in Broward administers a Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at the John Knox Village Continuing Care Retirement Community on January 6, 2021 in Pompano Beach, Florida. The community administered the 2nd vaccine to 90 skilled nursing residents and 80 healthcare staff completing the inoculation for them. An additional 50 healthcare staff received their first dose of the vaccine. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Health District is in the process of developing a portal for residents to get on a COVID-19 vaccine waitlist after some confusion over the district’s “When Can I Get Vaccinated” tool online.

The official county government Facebook page put out a status on Sunday clarifying that the resource was originally intended to give residents an idea of which phase of the state’s vaccination plan they fall into.

“We know the number of individuals who want to receive the vaccine at this time far exceeds the number of doses the county is being given,” the post said. “Please be patient as we work through the priority phases set by VDH. There are limited amounts of vaccines available nationwide, and supply continues to be a challenge. Because of these challenges, vaccine distribution across the Commonwealth has been significantly reduced.”

“As soon as the portal is operational, we will provide our residents with information on how to be added to the vaccine waitlist,” the post added.

The post went on to say that the state anticipates receiving 100-110,000 vaccine doses a week until manufacturing and supplies can increase. The entire Chesterfield Health District will only receive 4,625 doses a week to be divided between Chesterfield and Powhatan Counties and the City of Colonial Heights, which comprise the Chesterfield Health District.

“The Chesterfield Health District continues to focus on continuing to vaccinate the 1a and 1b eligible individuals as outlined on the Chesterfield Health District webpage,” the status said.

Residents wishing to inquire about receiving information regarding COVID-19 and vaccinations are encouraged to contact the Chesterfield Health District’s COVID-19 Call Center at (804) 318-8207 Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Or email chesterfield_covid@vdh.virginia.gov.