Chesterfield employees rally around beloved custodian injured while biking home from work

A community in Chesterfield County is rallying behind a beloved custodian after a bus accident left him seriously injured. Now, he’s receiving a surprise that he never saw coming.

Every day, Michael Claiborne rides his bike an hour-and-a-half to and from work at an office building off Boulders View Drive in Chesterfield County from his home in Richmond’s northside.

On September 26, a bus hit him while he was riding home on Chamberlayne Avenue, nearly killing him.

As terrifying as it was, the accident gave people in the office building that he cleans every day the opportunity to show him how loved he truly is.

Claiborne calls the people he works alongside each day his second family.

And that feeling is clearly mutual.

“Mike is awesome, he is wonderful and takes such good care of us, he really does,” said a woman who works in Mike’s building. “He’s one of the first faces I look for in the mornings when I come in.”

But last month, he was biking home along Chamberlayne Avenue when he was struck by a bus, leaving him with an injured arm and fractured hip.

“I figured the bus could see me and he was going to get over, but he didn’t,” Claiborne recalled.

An employee who works in the building said, “We were really worried about him.”

Despite injury, Claiborne borrowed his brother’s bike and returned to work the following day. But his body wasn’t ready.

“He had to go to the hospital, he had to get some stuff done and the thing is, he didn’t have any money for stuff like that,” another office employee said. “I mean, who does?”

“When you show kindness to people, wow, it’s a blessing when you get it back.” — Michael Claiborne

With medical bills piling up, office employees took matters into their own hands, creating a GoFundMe to raise money for Claiborne.

He had no idea how much they raised — roughly $3,000 — until 8News told him.

“Wow,” Claiborne said wiping tears from his face. “These people are, man, they’re so good to me.

“They make feel special and wanted,” he added. “That’s why I wanted to come out here. Thank you everybody, thank you.”

If you’d like to contribute to Claiborne’s GoFundMe, CLICK HERE.