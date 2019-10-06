Chesterfield Fire battles brush fire during burn ban

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC)– Chesterfield County Fire responded to a small brush fire Saturday evening.



Crews were called to Indian Hill Road at Woods Edge Road around 6:30 p.m. Chesterfield Police asked folks to avoid the area, but the fire has since been marked under control.



Chesterfield Fire Lt. Jason Elmore says the fire was marked under control at 7:30 p.m. and crews are still working to determine the cause.

This brush fire comes during a burn ban for the county. Chesterfield implemented the ban because of the lack of rain in recent weeks.

Currently there is a moderate risk of forest fires in Virginia according to the Virginia Department of Forestry.



Elmore says conditions are extremely dry out and any use of open flame can turn into something dangerous.