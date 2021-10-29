Chesterfield Fire performs scuba rescue near Hopewell

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Fire responded to a submerged vehicle just before noon on Friday.

According to the Chesterfield Fire department, a scuba rescue team responded to the scene and found the vehicle completely underwater.

A representative of the Chesterfield Fire department said all occupants were out of the vehicle. One person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Crews responded to the car accident near the intersection of Allied Road and Route 10, just outside of Hopewell.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News as we learn more.

