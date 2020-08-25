Chesterfield Girl Scout Cadette’s ‘Bee Hotels’ destroyed in flooding

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Flood waters earlier this month left many cleanup problems for staff at Pocahontas State Park. The flooding swept away trees, docks, and canoes — but it also destroyed 85 hours of hard work for a Girl Scout who earned her silver award.

The Girl Scout Silver Award is the highest honor a Girl Scout Cadet can earn, and takes a minimum of 50 hours to complete.

Like most 15-year-olds, Grace Davis wanted to do something fun and interesting for her project — and she decided to build hotels for bees.

They’re like a birdhouse — but for Mason Bees. One of the most populous bee species in Central Virginia.

“I was sitting there in my room and I was like, what do I wanna do for my silver award? And I considered doing some other things but then I was like, let’s do bee houses because there’s a serious problem with pollinators,” Davis said. “Because honeybees are having Colony Collapse Disorder so they’re all disappearing.“

So, yeah. What you’re thinking is probably true. She’s really smart.

Building her ‘bee hotels’ were no small task, either.

Davis spent several hours doing research on bee colonies, constructing the best design with bamboo inside for nesting, and placing her luxurious bee hotel chain at Pocahontas State Park. She also was donated items for her project from Lowe’s in Chester and Wild Birds Unlimited.

“Some of it was just decorated because I wanted to have it like that. It’s the bee hotel! They needed to have a nice house,” Davis said. “We put them near the water facing east because the bees need the light from the sun in the morning to wake up and be functional.”

Davis said her buzzing customers were checking in at the hotel frequently until floodwaters swept away all three of her creations.

Luckily, the Girl Scout was able to locate one of the hotels in a trash-heap and says she can restore it with a little love.

She also had been contacted by her fellow troops for help on how to repair the broken bee hotels.

“There had been a lot of supportive Girl Scout troops out there saying, ‘How can we help?’ People in our troop were like, ‘tell us what we can do to help you fix this‘,” Davis said.

However, her drive to help the environment wasn’t washed away. She said her goal is to have new bee hotels in place by September 7 — exactly one year since she installed them at the park.







Editor’s Note: Grace Davis is the daughter of 8News Photojournalist Brad Davis.

