RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As gas prices continue to climb, reaching record highs in Virginia, commuters and transit providers alike are feeling the impacts at the pump.

Chesterfield County is looking at spending an additional $150,000 by the end of March to fuel its vehicle, according to General Services Director John Neal.

“We are seeing an increase in pricing, but we’re working with our budget office to make sure that the departments feel no impact and can still operate their vehicles as they’ve been operating in the past,” he said. “Any vehicle, whether it’s schools’ or county’s vehicle, gas or diesel, we’re able to have those conversations to account for the additional cost.”

Neal said that Chesterfield County has an existing fund balance from which money can be reallocated as needed.

“The budget has some flexibility, has some reserves set aside for unexpected natural disasters or events like this,” he told 8News.

Despite the increase in prices at the pump, Neal said that Chesterfield County residents will not see a reduction in services or an increase in taxes as a result.

Likewise, in Henrico County, officials said that more is being spent to fuel vehicles. But, as in Chesterfield County, this is not impacting service or increasing taxes.

The school divisions are also paying more to fuel their vehicles.

“HCPS [Henrico County Public Schools] pays for bus fuel through the county. Diesel prices are adjusted weekly (Friday-Friday) and have increased 77 cents since March 1,” a spokesperson for the school division said. “The transportation department budgets funds annually for fuel costs. If needed, money can be moved within the transportation budget to cover unanticipated increases.”

Although Chesterfield County Public Schools (CCPS) did not specify how much more is being spent to fuel its vehicles, a spokesperson said the prices at the pump are impacting that school division, as well.

“Our school system is impacted by the rising fuel costs in the same way as other organizations in our region and across the country,” CCPS Chief Communications and Community Engagement Officer Shawn Smith said. “Operating the transportation fleet is a critical function for our division, and we continue to evaluate the financial impact to determine any necessary budgetary adjustments.”

However, for the Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC), diesel fuel costs remain unchanged for its fleet because of a negotiated price that is locked in for the next six months.

“Most of our buses run off of compressed natural gas, CNG, and that is sourced through the City of Richmond,” GRTC spokesperson Ashley Mason said. “Our need for diesel is not as great as it once was.”

Since 2017, GRTC has been decreasing the amount it spends on diesel fuel, with the exception of FY2021. In FY2017, for example, the transit company spent $1,413,398 on diesel fuel, according to budget documents. But by the time the FY2022 budget was approved, that number had dropped to $423,915. As Mason noted, just 47 out of GRTC’s fleet of 157 total buses are powered by diesel fuel.

“When you see gas prices rising and also an increase in temperature, we’re going to see ridership increase, and that’s what we’re experiencing right now, more people riding the bus,” she said.

Mason noted that the transit company is now reviewing its upcoming budget. But it’s too soon to know what impact the current gas price increases will have, particularly with renegotiations of GRTC’s contract with diesel fuel provide PAPCO/World Fuel Services still several months away.

Regardless of the cost of gas, Mason said that GRTC’s fare-free pledge will remain in effect through June 2025.