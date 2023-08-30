Fire crews are on scene of a house fire on Devlin Drive in Chesterfield. (Photo Credit- Victoria Lucas- 8News)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- One person is in the hospital after the home they were in near Lake Chesdin in Chesterfield caught fire early Wednesday morning.

Fire department officials at the scene say the call came in for a fire in the 15600 block of Devlin Drive near Corte Castle Road at 2:56 a.m. Crews found the first and second floors heavily damaged when they got there.

One person jumped out of a second floor window before first responders arrived. That person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but its unknown if they suffered any other injuries.

Crews got the fire under control in about 40 minutes, but crews are expected to stay on the scene to investigate for a few hours.

