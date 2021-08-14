Chesterfield invites public comment on residential chicken regulations

CHESTERFIELD, VA. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Planning Commission is holding an in-person meeting on August 17 to discuss zoning changes and updates to the county code. Those include the proposed construction of 45 town homes on Rivington Drive and a reduction in the maximum number of chickens that can be raised on residential properties.

The commission will accept public comment on the zoning changes and code amendments, but attendees will be required to wear masks as a result of rising COVID cases in the county.

The last item on the agenda – to be raised after the commission’s dinner at 6:00 p.m. – will be the amended chicken ordinance. The amendment would increase the maximum size of “chicken runs” on residential properties from 40 square feet to 56, but would simultaneously increase the minimum area per chicken from 5 square feet to 8.

The move, according to supporting documents prepared bythe county, is designed to keep local ordinances in line with recommendations from the Virginia Cooperative Extension.

So if you live in Chesterfield and keep chickens in your backyard, be sure to attend the meeting at 10001 Iron Bridge Road. Otherwise one of your birds may need to meet its maker.