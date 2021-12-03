Chesterfield looks for feedback on massive Magnolia Green development

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County will host a community meeting on Dec. 16 to gather input on a zoning proposal for the county-owned Magnolia Green.

The property, which is owned by the Chesterfield Economic Development Authority (EDA), is located West of the Swift Creek Reservoir. The EDA acquired the property for $13 million last year.

According to a press release from the county, the western portion of the development (21SN0976 in orange below), totaling 1,728 cases, will be a “technology village,” while the remaining 700 acres in the eastern portion (21SN0975 in yellow below) will be used for single-family housing.

(Map courtesy of the Chesterfield Planning Commission)

The proposed development would be divided by an extension of Powhite Parkway (shown in blue), connecting the road’s current terminus North of the Swift Creek Reservoir to Hull Street Road to the South.

Matoaca District Supervisor Kevin Carroll and Planning Commission Vice Chair Tommy Owens will host the community meeting on Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. in the Public Meeting Room located at 10001 Iron Bridge Road. Residents can also attend virtually on Facebook and view the meeting live on Youtube.