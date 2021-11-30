Chesterfield man dies in Thanksgiving weekend car crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield man died after flipping his car during a single-vehicle crash on I-64 east Sunday evening, according to Virginia State Police.

VSP said officers responded to the wreck on I-64 near the 128.5 mile-marker at 6:55 p.m. on Nov. 28. They said the driver ran off the side of the road, crashed into several trees and then flipped over.

Taliaferro B. Saunders, 65, of North Chesterfield, was wearing his seatbelt during the accident, but police said he died at the scene.

VSP said the crash remains under investigation.