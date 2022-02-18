Chesterfield man found guilty, sentenced to 4 decades in prison for Henrico police captain’s murder

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield man accused of killing a former Henrico police captain in a hit-and-run in 2021 has been found guilty and sentenced to over 40 years in prison.

Justin Thomas Regensburg, 30, of Chesterfield County, killed Henrico Police Captain Donald Lambert Jr., 55, on Feb. 27, 2021, just after 11 a.m. while Lambert was running along Greenwood Road. Lambert was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Sheriff Jeff Walton, a deputy attempted to stop Regensburg but he didn’t stop his car right away. The deputy chased the suspect for about three miles before he finally pulled over.

Regensburg pled guilty to non-capital murder and not reporting an accident that caused damage on Sept. 21, 2021, when charges were certified by a Grand Jury.

On Friday, Feb. 18, at 11 a.m. Regensburg was found guilty of murder by the courts and sentenced to 40 years in prison with five years probation, as well as an additional five years in prison and five years of probation for the hit-and-run damages totaling more than $1,000.

Previous Coverage:

8News found that Regensburg had a criminal history before the fatal hit-and-run, which included charges like petit larceny and failure to appear in court.

Mugshot of Justin Thomas Regensburg and Henrico Police Captain Donald Lambert Jr.

Sheriff Walton also said that at the time of the arrest, Regensburg was driving a family member’s tow truck. The sheriff said the family member reported that Regensburg did not have permission to drive the truck.