PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield man was killed in a shooting in Petersburg Monday night.

The Petersburg Bureau of Police received an emergency call reporting a shooting in the area of South West Street and Young Avenue just before 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2. Upon arrival, police found William Henry Hayes Jr., 50, of Chesterfield, who had been shot dead.

A heavy police scene was active in the area throughout the night as officials investigated.

“The Petersburg Bureau of Police extends our condolences to the family, and the loved ones of William Henry Hayes Jr.,” the police department said in an announcement.

To submit a tip on this investigation call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222.