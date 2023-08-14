RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield man has to pled guilty for embezzling nearly $2 million from his employer after he sold company electronics on eBay and through other third-party sellers for eight years.

According to court documents, Bahram Khosropanah, 65, previously held a senior position at a Richmond-based company that operated convenience stores. Part of his job included buying electronics for the company.

However, between 2015 and 2023, Khosropanah began making unauthorized changes to the invoices for several laptops, computers and other electronics purchased for his employer. These changes allowed him to take the electronics for his own use, while hiding his actions from the company.

Khosropanah went on to sell approximately 850 laptops and other electronics on eBay and to third-party wholesalers. He used the money from these sales on lavish purchases for himself, including a Ferrari and other luxury cars.

The fraud ultimately caused his employer to lose over $1.9 million.

Khosropanah pleaded guilty to mail fraud on Monday, Aug. 14 and now faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 2.