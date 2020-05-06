Chesterfield neighborhood brightens streets with social distancing-themed posters

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Surreywood, like many neighborhoods across the commonwealth, is full of people stuck at home. To help brighten up streets, neighbors drew social distancing-themed posters with positive messages to hang around the community.

Haley Glynn, volunteer events coordinator for Surreywood, said she’s been holding social distancing events every Saturday to keep peoples’ spirits up. So far they’ve done a chalk art day, an Easter parade and even a window Easter egg hunt.

The winning entry in Surreywood’s poster drawing contest.

“Haley encouraged everyone to put drawings of Easter eggs in their windows because normally we’d have an Easter egg hunt. But this was a way for people to take their kids around the neighborhood and search for eggs in the windows,” said Kristen Powers, a Surreywood resident.

Glynn said she wanted to use the increased foot traffic around the neighborhood as an opportunity to spread some inspirational messaging — so she started the poster drawing contest, where both adults and kids drew posters with positive messages using the supplies they had at home.

After all the posters had been submitted, Glynn posted them on the neighborhood’s Facebook page where people voted for their favorites. The winner was “We are all together in here” by 13-year-old Liam Powers.

Liam said he was surprised he won because he comes from an artisitc family and assumed it would be his mother or sister winning.

“It just didn’t click in my head that I could have won,” Liam said.

“I think Liam’s poster just spoke to everyone because although we’re separated physically, we are still together in our hearts,” Glynn said.

Kristen Powers, Liam’s mother, said when she first broached the contest to her two teenagers she was not met with enthusiasm.

“It’s hard to tear them away from their computers … it’s kind of eye rolls when I suggest something,” Powers said. “I was excited that once I got them to the table and said ‘here you go, here’s the paper,’ that both of them really thought about it and really reached out in their hearts to come up with a sweet idea.”

Haley Glynn, volunteer events coordinator for Surreywood, said she wanted to use the increased foot traffic around the neighborhood as an opportunity to spread some inspirational messaging — so she started the poster drawing contest, where both adults and kids drew posters with positive messages using the supplies they had at home.

Powers added she’s glad Glynn put the project together because it gave her kids a chance to sit down and really think about what’s happening in the world right now.

“I think it has made me realize … I haven’t really been flooding them with a lot of information on what’s happening, but it might be more important than I realized for them to stop and really think about it and try to get them a little more engaged in other things similar to this,” Powers said.

“A lot of (teens), they are doing school work, but they’re not really focusing on what is going on around them and what the impact truly is,” Glynn said.

VIEW ALL OF THE POSTERS

Younger children, like Maggie Young, age 7, also participated in the contest.

“I had a lot of fun,” she said.

Patty Young, Maggie’s mother, said all of her children enjoyed this event.

“It’s fun to watch them be aware of their community,” Young said. “They have a strong understanding of the positivity of the community and neighborhood.”

All of the posters are available to view online.

LATEST HEADLINES: