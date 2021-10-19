Chesterfield planning commission approves controversial mulching operation

This map shows the site of the proposed mulching operation, which is currently undeveloped. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Planning Commission on Oct. 19 approved a proposal by Yard Works LLC to open a mulching operation on Hull Street Road on the Western edge of Chesterfield.

The company already operated at a nearby site, but a representative of the company told commissioners that their lease was set to expire and they needed to find a new location.

The plan was met with opposition from several residents of the area, who voiced their objections during the hearing’s public comment period.

“We moved to a rural area because we liked it that way,” said Heidi Hilliard.

Many residents’ objections revolved around mistrust of Yard Works, who they said were responsible for an unsightly and pungent landfill, on a site adjacent to the proposed mulching operation.

“We do not trust Yard Works,” said Lisa Chaffey. “We were here when they tried to bring in fly ash.”

But a company representative insisted they weren’t responsible for the fly ash proposal, which was defeated following community outcry. He claimed that while Yard Works had owned the current landfill site, they sold it before landfill operations began, and had nothing to do with the Skinquarter Landfill operation.

The Yard Works operation, he said, would focus on composting and organic materials, “We think it’s fully consistent with agricultural use.”

Other residents were worried about water quality in the area, since most of them have no access to municipal water and rely on private wells.

“We depend on this Appomattox River and Chesapeake Bay watershed for our water,” said one resident.

But a representative of the county’s Environmental Engineering division reassured residents that the operation wouldn’t pose a threat to the local water table, “The materials they’re using are food-grade dyes and shouldn’t pose any risk.”

Now that the plan has been approved by the Planning Commission, it will be taken up by the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors.