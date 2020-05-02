Chesterfield Police and Fire Departments holding online career information sessions

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Considering a career change? The Chesterfield County Police and Fire Departments are both holding online career information sessions later this month.

The police’s information session is at noon on Monday, May 11. For a link to the meeting email policerecruit@chesterfield.gov.

Chesterfield County Fire & EMS will be holding their information session at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13. They will stream the session on their Facebook page.

