Chesterfield police gets in on the valentine’s fun, encourages tips on criminal exes

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Everybody knows Valentine’s Day is supposed to be the day that celebrates love. Most people gift their significant other with candy or chocolate or flowers.

But while some celebrate love on February 14, others don’t see it that way. They may be struggling with a break-up or still dealing with trauma from an abusive relationship. For those who might have an ex that may have been up to something nefarious, Chesterfield County Police are hoping you take it upon yourself this weekend to turn in your former valentine.

“Maybe some of their less desirable activities involved committing robberies, cooking up meth, or perpetually offering bogus extended car warranties to unsuspecting cell users,” Chesterfield Police Chief Col. Jeffrey S. Katz posted on Facebook. “This weekend while companies like FTD Flowers and 1-800-Flowers.com deliver, we’re picking up!”

Encouraging tips on criminals is not a new practice. But police departments all over the country are all capitalizing on Valentine’s Day as an opportunity for people to continue doing their part.

And while it’s not the same as naming a bug after your ex and feeding it to an animal at the zoo, potentially landing your crooked ex behind bars might be just the right kind of revenge that turns your Valentine’s Day around.