Chesterfield Police hosting testing opportunity for potential new officers

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County is looking to hire more police officers for their force and has set a testing opportunity for August.

Those interested in joining can submit applications for the positions by Aug. 1 by 5 p.m. After applying, candidates will receive information about the testing opportunity on Aug. 13, as well as other dates and times.

Those who apply now are eligible for a $1,500 signing bonus.

For more information, call 804-748-1547. An application link can be found here.