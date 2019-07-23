1  of  3
Chesterfield Police hosting testing opportunity for potential new officers

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County is looking to hire more police officers for their force and has set a testing opportunity for August.

Those interested in joining can submit applications for the positions by Aug. 1 by 5 p.m. After applying, candidates will receive information about the testing opportunity on Aug. 13, as well as other dates and times. 

Those who apply now are eligible for a $1,500 signing bonus. 

For more information, call 804-748-1547. An application link can be found here.

