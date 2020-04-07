Chesterfield police ID man fatally struck by car while crossing road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 53-year-old man who was fatally struck while trying to cross Jefferson Davis Highway over the weekend lived nearby, according to Chesterfield police.

Officers responded to the 6300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway on April 5 after a Kia Optima traveling southbound hit a pedestrian, later identified as Ricardo Otero-Garcia, in the area. Police said Otero-Garcia was trying to cross the road when he was hit.

Otero-Garcia, who lived in the 6300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The driver of the Kia Optima stayed at the scene, police said.

An investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.

