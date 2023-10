Chesterfield County, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police are investigating a deadly crash that killed one man on Saturday night.

Police say the man was riding a Honda dirt bike on Bison Ford Drive at around 6:11 tonight when he hit a parked van. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The man’s identity is being withheld at this time until next of kin is notified.

The investigation is ongoing.