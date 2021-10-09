Chesterfield police investigating after woman dies in car crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– A Chesterfield woman has died after crashing into a ditch Friday night.

According to the department, the crash happened in the 10700 block of Bethany Ridge Road just after 10 p.m. last night.

Police said the driver of a 2010 Hyundai Veracruz was driving eastbound on Bethany Ridge Road prior to running off the right side of the road. According to officers, the car hit a drainage ditch and rolled several times ejecting the driver.

The driver has been identified as 31-year-old Tiffany Boyd. Boyd died at the scene.

