ETTRICK, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police were investigating the death of a VSU student early Saturday morning.

According to police, the student’s body was found at the University Apartments on J. Mitchell Jones Drive at around 2:30 am Saturday, March 12.

VSU campus police initially discovered the body and called Chesterfield Police for support in the investigation.

The Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-125.