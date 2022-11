Chesterfield Police are searching for 14-year-old Max Taylor

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- Chesterfield County Police are looking for a missing juvenile.

Max Taylor, 14, was last seen in the 12000 block of Second Branch Road around around 5:30 p.m. Monday night.

Taylor is five feet, seven inches tall and weights about 125 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white hoodie and brown pants.

If you have any information, call the Chesterfield Police Department at 804-748-1251.