Chesterfield, VA (WRIC) – Chesterfield police are looking for a missing 28-year-old man last seen the evening of May 25.

Police say Terrence Crittendon left on foot from his home on Greglynn Road at 10 pm. He was wearing a white t-shirt, dark colored pants and tennis shoes. He is described as about 5 feet 7 inches tall and around 270 pounds.

If you know where he may be, contact Crime Solvers at (804)-748-0660.