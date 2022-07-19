CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers in Virginia could get pulled over by police if their cars and pickups are too noisy.

A new law took effect on July 1 after the General Assembly passed it this year.

It restricts drivers with excessively loud exhaust systems and modified car mufflers. Localities have the choice to adopt these statutes and have local police officers pull drivers over.

Since July 1, Chesterfield County police said they’ve been getting more calls to come out and enforce the new law.

Within the past year, the department said they’ve received dozens of calls for loud cars.

Police issued two tickets so far. However, the department is changing over to a new system, so officers said that number is likely up to six summonses.

The Henrico County Police Department is not enforcing this law until the locality has adopted the code.

Richmond police said they haven’t issued any tickets since July 1.

Robin Mines, who lives on Richmond’s southside and is the president of the Swansboro Civic Association, said noisy cars drive by her home almost every night.

“These loud noises. I don’t know what it is about it that excites people, but it’s disturbing to our neighborhood and we shouldn’t have to put up with that,” she said.

Mines said loud cars aren’t the only issue in her neighborhood.

She’s also concerned about drag racing and drivers who run stop signs.

“Loud music vibrates the foundation of our homes when people ride through here,” Mines said. “We have the excessive speed and the recklessness. Stop signs are ignored. You have to stop at every intersection around here because you’re at risk.”

In some areas, drivers who get pulled over for loud exhaust systems or modified car mufflers can face a fine of up to $250.

“It’s difficult to catch them because if the police aren’t in the area where this is happening, by the time they get there they’re gone,” Mines said. “It sounds like the vehicle is about to come apart they’re so loud.”