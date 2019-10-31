Chesterfield Police search for missing man who never returned home from store

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are searching for a missing man who never returned home from the store on Wednesday.

Abdel-Rahim Hamden, of the 11000 block of Pennway Drive, was last seen by his wife at his home at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. He left to go to a store on Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond and did not return home, police said.

He was reported missing on Thursday.

Hamden, 78, is described as about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 210 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing gray dress slacks, a blue dress shirt, a tan vest, a navy blue jacket, a brown hat and black shoes.

He was last seen driving a silver, 2013 Nissan Rogue with Virginia license plates VUJ1333.

Anyone with information about Hamden’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app