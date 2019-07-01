Chesterfield Police continue to search for 2 men who went missing during fishing trip

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) –Chesterfield Police continue to search for two men who went missing after heading out for a fishing trip Saturday.

Investigators say Walter Carter, 71, left his home on Braebrook Driver yesterday to pick up Calvin Baskerville in Petersburg.

They went to go fishing but their relatives say they haven’t been seen or heard from since.

At this moment, Police did not confirm they are the two bodies found in Dinwiddie Tuesday. However, the family of the missing pair was on the scene.

“Thus far in the investigation indicates that these individuals were going to Dinwiddie to have a fishing trip for the day and just never returned home” Lt. Brad Conner said.

Carter is described as standing 5-foot-10-inches, weighing 216 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and blue jeans.

Baskerville, 55, stands 5-foot-6-inches, weighing 198 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

Both men are on prescription medicine and may be in need, police added.

“We’ve searched ponds in the Dinwiddie area and the Chesterfield area, Petersburg area, by land as well as by air,” Lt. Conner said.

The pair may be in a blue Nissan Frontier with state tags 417260.

A family member told 8News his loved ones didn’t specify where they were headed that day,

“We haven’t had any real leads. We have made some contacts with some people where it looks like they bought some bait supply and stuff of that nature trying to track them down,” Lt. Conner said.

Carter and Baskerville have been without their prescription medication for three days now.

“We will be searching for these individuals until they are located,” Lt. Conner said.

Anyone who has seen or may know the whereabouts of the pair is asked to contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251