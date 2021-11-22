Chesterfield police searching for Cracker Barrel robbers

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police are searching for two people with firearms responsible for robbing a local Cracker Barrel.

The robbery occurred Sunday night along Redwater Creek Road. Officers responded to the restaurant after a report that two people in dark clothing showed a gun and demanded money.

Once they were in possession of the cash they ran away.

Debbie Garter, who lives near the restaurant and frequents that Cracker Barrel, said she’s shocked that it happened so close to her home, “You hear more and more of this now. This used to be an area where you never heard of anything like that, so it’s a concern but hopefully it won’t increase.”

Sergeant Michael Agnew, with the Chesterfield PD’s Criminal Investigations Robbery Section, said overall robberies in the county have decreased this year, but there’s an uptick in commercial robberies.

“We’ve had actually more commercial robberies this month than any other month in earlier parts of the year,” he said.

Because the Chesterfield Police Department does not release comprehensive crime statistics, it’s impossible to tell whether this represents an actual increase in commercial robberies or a recurrent seasonal pattern.

He said so far this year, there have been 27 commercial robberies. The department’s annual statistics for 2020 do not distinguish commercial robberies as a category, so it’s impossible to know whether this represents an increase or decrease over last year.

There have been 108 reported robberies this year, but that’s a much lower number than the previous four years at the same point, according to Agnew.

He shared a few things you can do to prevent this from happening at your home or business.

“Make sure you have good lighting, cameras available, make sure doors are locked,” said Agnew.

The department has a crime prevention unit where a business owner can request a survey. Officers will evaluate their property and suggest the best tips for protecting their business.