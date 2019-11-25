Chesterfield Police seek missing woman

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police say a woman is missing after she left her home Monday morning and never returned.

Officers say Becky L. Ashley, of the 13500 block of Laketree Driver, was reported missing by relatives.

Ashley, 46, is described by police as 5-feet-6-inches, 160 pounds and has short red hair with brown eyes. She has tattoos on the upper portion of each arm. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Ashley’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066