Chesterfield Police want volunteers to help hire recruits

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The Chesterfield County Police Department is looking for volunteers who will participate in the process of hiring new officers.

In a video posted to the department’s social media channels, Chesterfield Police Chief Jeffrey S. Katz announced the plan to get the public involved.

Katz said the decision arose in part out of discussions about getting citizens involved in reviewing police uses of force.

“We’ve done a lot of soul searching. We’ve done a lot of listening,” he said.

These volunteers will be classified as Level-1 volunteers with the department. These volunteers will be screened and will have to go through the same rigorous background screening process new police recruits go through. That includes a polygraph screening and a psychological assessment.

The volunteer’s role in the process will be taking part in oral interviews with candidates, in addition to evaluating that recruit’s background screening and recommending whether the candidate moves forward in the interview process.

“I do believe that there is a place for members of our community to be at the table with their police department in making certain judgmental decisions,” Katz said. “One of which, notably, is the selection of personnel who will serve as police officers in the first place.”

Ultimately Katz will have the final say in who makes the cut, but he believes this is an important step in making sure residents are heard.

“I value our community’s voice, and I’m asking for their voice,” he said.

To learn more about applying to be a Level-1 volunteer, visit the Chesterfield County Police website.