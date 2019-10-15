1  of  3
Chesterfield Police: Woman struck and killed crossing Courthouse Road

Police in Chesterfield County are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed Monday night on Courthouse Road.

The crash occurred at around 7:25 p.m. between Southlake Boulevard and Edenberry Drive. As of 9:45 p.m., the road was closed as officers continued to investigate.

Police said an adult female was crossing North Courthouse Road when she was struck by a Ford Focus traveling northbound. The woman was rushed to an area hospital where she later died.

The driver ‘immediately stopped,’ police say.

“Police continue their investigation into this crash. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.”

