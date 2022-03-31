CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)–The Chesterfield County Council of PTAs says the school district will face over 700 teacher vacancies before next school year.

Ben Pearson-Nelson, the president of the Council, said the association has 8,000 members.

Most of the teachers he spoke with aren’t sure if they want to return next school year. “A lot of them are talking about leaving and not just for another teaching job, but for a private sector job,” said Pearson-Nelson.

Teacher morale is low, because their pay hasn’t improved, he said. The teacher shortage has impacted schools before the pandemic, and it has only gotten worse.

“The problem is Virginia doesn’t produce enough teachers. Before COVID, we didn’t have enough teachers and we don’t have enough teachers now, so we don’t have a pool to draw from,” he said. “Every school district needs teachers.

“We need a lot of teachers in Chesterfield County, and we don’t have the pipeline to supply these teachers.”

A spokesperson for Chesterfield County Public Schools (CCPS) said that, right now, they have about 200 teacher openings for next school year and that number will likely increase.

To hire and retain more teachers, the district said it’s holding a series of job fairs, including an April 26 event focused on high-needs schools. CCPS is also offering stipends to teachers at high-needs schools in 2022-23.

The school system said they’re prioritizing teacher pay in its current budget process and they’re recruiting more minority teachers through its diversity initiative called “Mirror Me.”

“They’re in fact the heroes. I mean they’re the ones investing their lives and investing themselves in our children, in our community,” said Pearson-Nelson.

“We could lose upwards of 700, 800 teachers,” said Pearson-Nelson.

They want the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors to consider giving schools more funding from the county’s tax revenue increase. So far, the Citizens of Chesterfield County’s petition for more school funding has over one thousand signatures, said Pearson-Nelson.