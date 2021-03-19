Chesterfield resident recovers belongings after early morning house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County resident says he’s fortunate to make it out of the house in time after waking up to a fire.

Keven Griffin has lived on Chesterfield Avenue for over a year. He said he woke up to use the restroom around 4 a.m. Friday when he saw heavy smoke coming into his room.

“I smelled something burning, did my little walk around my own house until I seen the fire,” said Griffin. He was surprised because the smoke alarms weren’t working.

“The fire had ate through the wall. Like the only thing you could see coming back down the stairs was flames over top of my head. I had to get out of there,” he said.

Griffin called 911 and evacuated his home. He was the only person inside at the time. Fire crews got the call around 5 a.m. to respond to the 2-alarm fire.

8News was there to capture Griffin walking through his home for the first time since the fire was extinguished.

Pieces of the ceiling covered his furniture and wet soaked-debris were scattered across the kitchen. The smell of smoke was still in the air hours later.

“It’s hard seeing the stuff you worked so hard for go up in a flame,” said Griffin.

Griffin’s father helped him carryout some items that were salvageable Friday afternoon.

He plans to stay with his father in Richmond until his renter’s insurance can cover repairs.