Chesterfield rethinks redistricting plan after Woodlake residents speak out

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors is publishing a reworked version of their proposed redistricting plan, after residents of the Woodlake neighborhood objected to plans to split the area between two magisterial districts.

That would have meant the area being represented by two different supervisors on the board.

“While our initial map divided Woodlake, we heard from many residents who wanted the neighborhood to remain in one district,” said Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Chris Winslow.

Woodlake is currently entirely within the Matoaca district, but the board’s initial plan would have seen it divided between the Matoaca and Clover Hill district.

Under the newest version put forward by the neighborhood would be transferred in its entirety to the clover Hill district.

The Board of Supervisors will vote on the redistricting proposal on Nov. 17, and residents can still submit comments and suggestions online.