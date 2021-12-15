Chesterfield School Board approves purchase of over 2,000 Chromebooks

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County School Board voted unanimously at its meeting on Tuesday to approve the purchase of 2,273 Chromebook laptops using funding from the American Rescue Plan.

The resolution authorizes $836,464 in grants to go towards the purchase, which will support remote learning. Those funds come from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act, passed earlier this year, but the board also called for $461,997 in local money to fund mobile hotspots for students who don’t have reliable internet access.

While the board can unilaterally authorize the purchase of the Chromebooks, funding for the hotspots will have to be approved by the Board of Supervisors at its next meeting.