Chesterfield School Board approves slate of new technical education courses

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County approved 35 new classes at their school board meeting on Tuesday night, mostly associated with their Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs.

Areas covered by the new course offering include medical technology, TV production, energy engineering and tourism.

Dr. Merv Daugherty, superintendent of Chesterfield Schools, said the CTE offerings were designed “to ensure that the students have the opportunity to earn really valuable certifications.”

A presentation to the board included testimony from one culinary instructor in the program who spoke about the value the CTE courses had for students who needed, as she had when she was a student in Chesterfield, a non-traditional, hands-on learning environment.

Dr. Daugherty said he hoped experiences such as internships and worksite shadowing would encourage students to think of Chesterfield when looking for jobs beyond graduation, “That’s the best thing we can ask for — programs that bring students back home to work in Chesterfield.”

The courses will be introduced in the 2022-23 school year, and a complete list of new courses can be viewed on the school board’s website.