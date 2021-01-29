Chesterfield Schools adjust free meals distribution as students start to return to the classroom

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – As Chesterfield County Public Schools continues to move forward with plans to have students back in classrooms for instruction five days a week, the school system is adjusting some of the distributions for its free meals program.

The county says all children 18 and under, regardless of income, are eligible for free meals through June 18, and the child doesn’t need to be present with the legal guardian or parent who picks up the meal.

On Feb. 1., the county will be distributing meals curbside on Tuesdays and Thursdays only from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Locations for curbside distribution have changed, and there will only be four locations off-site.

The full list of locations is below:

BREAKFAST, LUNCH, SNACK, & SUPPER

7-8 a.m. pickup time

Beulah Elem.

M. Christian Elem.

Crestwood Elem. (Located at the shared campus of Bon Air Elem.)

Ecoff Elem.

Harrowgate Elem.

Hening Elem.

Hopkins Elem.

Providence Elem.

BREAKFAST & LUNCH ONLY

7-8 a.m. pickup time

Enon Elem.

Evergreen Elem.

Grange Hall Elem.

Greenfield Elem.

Old Hundred Elem.

Spring Run Elem.

Swift Creek Elem.

Watkins Elem.

Weaver Elem.

Winterpock Elem.

Woolridge Elem.

Tomahawk Creek Middle

BREAKFAST, LUNCH, SNACK & SUPPER

OFFSITE: 7-8 a.m. & 2:30-3:30 p.m. pickup times

Bellwood Drive Flea Market

Harbor East Mobile Home Park

Suburban Mobile Home Park

BREAKFAST, LUNCH, SNACK & SUPPER

3:30-4:30 p.m. pickup time

Bensley Elem.

Chalkley Elem.

Crenshaw Elem.

Jacobs Elem.

Wells Elem.

E. Davis Middle

Falling Creek Middle

Manchester Middle

Matoaca Middle

Providence Middle

Salem Church Middle

Bird High

Carver College and Career Academy

Matoaca High

Meadowbrook High

Thomas Dale High (Main campus)

Career & Technical Center @ Hull St.

BREAKFAST & LUNCH ONLY

3:30-4:30 p.m. pickup time

Clover Hill Elem.

Midlothian Middle

Robious Middle

Swift Creek Middle

Clover Hill High

Cosby High

Manchester High

Midlothian High

Monacan High

BREAKFAST & LUNCH ONLY

OFFSITE: 7-8 a.m. & 2:30-3:30 p.m. pickup times

Arbor Walk Gym