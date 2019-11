CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools is offering free college application assistance sessions on Saturday, Nov. 16.

The drop-in sessions run from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Chesterfield County Central Library Branch.

One-to-one meetings are designed to help current seniors learn about the college application process.

The event is free, but registration is required. More information can be found here.