Chesterfield Schools hosting disability resource fair and parent conference

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools is hosting a disability awareness fair and parent resource conference.

The Destination Life Disability Resource Fair and Parent Conference is set for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7.

The school system said the event is designed to give parents and guardians information about services available to students with disabilities.

Tickets for the event are free, but those interested in attending need to order tickets online.

Find more information and reserve tickets here.

