CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools is hosting a job fair for special education and general education instructional assistants and bus drivers.

The fair is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Courthouse Road Library.

Instructional assistants need to have at least 48 college credits and a score of 455 or higher on the ParaPro Assessment.

Those interested are asked to apply before attending. An application link can be found here.