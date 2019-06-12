Chesterfield Schools seeking survey information for future bus schedules

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Public Schools transportation team is making its school bus schedules for next year and is seeking feedback from parents and guardians.

The schedules are being made using information previously provided, but the county is asking parents to complete a survey with new information about students and how they get to school.

The survey is open until June 28 and takes about five minutes to complete. A link to the survey can be found here.

