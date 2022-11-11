CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — School districts in central Virginia say they are taking steps “to keep students safe” as severe storms hit the Richmond area and tornado warnings continue to be extended.

Chesterfield County Schools announced they were sheltering in place Friday afternoon due to severe storms and a tornado warning in the area.

The school division made the announcement at 1:25 p.m. and warned parents not to attempt to pick up their children. In a tweet at 2:19 p.m., the district said schools are still sheltering in place.

Henrico County Public Schools sent a tweet at 1:46 p.m. saying “schools are taking steps to keep students safe” and telling parents they are not allowed to come to get their children.

“HCPS Families and staff: Today’s tornado warning is now over. Student dismissal will begin with elementary schools, followed by middle and high schools,” the district wrote in an updated tweet around 3 p.m. “As a reminder, all after-school activities and childcare programs housed in Henrico schools are canceled for Friday.”

According to a tweet from Hanover County Public Schools, students, faculty and staff at all county schools east of Route One are sheltering in place.

“Please also note that visitors will not be able to enter our school buildings and students will not be able to leave our buildings until it is deemed safe to do so,” Hanover schools wrote in the tweet.

