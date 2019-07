CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools wants students to record video messages for their favorite teachers, support staff members or administrators.

From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 8, students can head to the Chesterfield Career and Technical Center on Hull Street Road to record the messages.

Parents or guardians need to complete an application for time slots, which are limited.

Those interested can sign-up to thank an educator here.