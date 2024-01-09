RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several school districts in the Richmond area will be opening late or staying closed Wednesday due to inclement weather.
Chesterfield County Public Schools and Henrico County Public Schools have announced that all schools will open two hours late on Wednesday, Jan. 10.
Other school districts have followed suit with similar two-hour opening delays such as:
- Petersburg City Public Schools
- Colonial Heights Public Schools
- Hopewell City Public Schools
- Essex County Public Schools
- King and Queen County Public Schools
- Louisa County Public Schools
- Northumberland County Public Schools
- Orange County Public Schools
- Prince George County Public Schools
- Richmond County Public Schools
Several school districts in Central Virginia have decided to close for the entire day, including:
- Hanover County Public Schools
- Amelia County Public Schools
- Brunswick County Public Schools
- Buckingham County Public Schools
- Charles City County Public Schools
- Cumberland County Public Schools
- Dinwiddie County Public Schools
- Goochland County Public Schools
- Mecklenburg County Public Schools
- Nottoway County Public Schools
- Powhatan County Public Schools
- Prince Edward County Public Schools
