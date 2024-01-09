RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several school districts in the Richmond area will be opening late or staying closed Wednesday due to inclement weather.

Chesterfield County Public Schools and Henrico County Public Schools have announced that all schools will open two hours late on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Other school districts have followed suit with similar two-hour opening delays such as:

Petersburg City Public Schools

Colonial Heights Public Schools

Hopewell City Public Schools

Essex County Public Schools

King and Queen County Public Schools

Louisa County Public Schools

Northumberland County Public Schools

Orange County Public Schools

Prince George County Public Schools

Richmond County Public Schools

Several school districts in Central Virginia have decided to close for the entire day, including:

Hanover County Public Schools

Amelia County Public Schools

Brunswick County Public Schools

Buckingham County Public Schools

Charles City County Public Schools

Cumberland County Public Schools

Dinwiddie County Public Schools

Goochland County Public Schools

Mecklenburg County Public Schools

Nottoway County Public Schools

Powhatan County Public Schools

Prince Edward County Public Schools

Click here for a complete list of closings and delays in the Richmond area.