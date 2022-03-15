CHESTER, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield Public Schools student has been accused of sexually assaulting a female student in the bathroom of Thomas Dale High School last month.

Police confirmed that they first received a report of the incident on Feb. 25, the day of the assault, and began an investigation. According to police, the 15-year-old male student forced the juvenile victim into a bathroom and assaulted her there.

The suspect was arrested on March 14.

8News has reached out to Chesterfield Public Schools to find out what, if any, actions were taken between the incident and the suspect’s arrest. 8News has not yet received a reply.

The suspect is now in juvenile detention and has been charged with rape and abduction.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.