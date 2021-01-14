Chesterfield Supervisor Leslie Haley announces bid for attorney general nomination

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Leslie Haley, the former chair of the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors, announced her candidacy for Virginia Attorney General on Thursday. Haley will seek the Republican nomination.

Haley has served on the Board of Supervisors since 2015, representing the Midlothian District. She is an attorney at her private practice of Park Haley LLP where she provides ethical consultation,

advice, and representation to lawyers. Haley also serves as court-appointed Guardian ad litem for abused and neglected children, speaking as their voice to protect their best interests. Haley previously served as Senior Assistant Ethics Counsel at the Virginia State Bar.

A video on Leslie Haley’s YouTube channel outlines some of the key areas of her campaign.

“It’s time for an Attorney General who’s guided by the rule of law and has zero tolerance for public corruption,” she said.

Haley briefly spoke on supporting law enforcement, saying defunding the police will never happen if she’s elected. She also touched on her pro-life and pro-Second Amendment stances.

“Virginia needs and Attorney General who will hold opioid dealers and drug manufacturers accountable for the pain they’ve caused our families and communities,” she said.

Haley added, “I’m running for attorney general to provide steady conservative leadership to Virginia that will work to end corruption, restore integrity, and fight unconstitutional government overreach in Richmond.”

Haley joins Del. Jason Miyares (R-Virginia Beach) and Virginia Beach attorney Chuck Smith in the field for the Republican nomination.

On the Democrat side, current Attorney General Mark Herring and Del. Jay Jones (D-Norfolk) are the only ones so far who have joined the race.

Virginians head to the polls to elect a new governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general on Nov. 2.